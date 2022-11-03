Hull City FC have announced former player Liam Rosenior as the club's new manager.

The 38-year-old former full-back made 161 appearances in black and amber between 2010 and 2015 and is now returning to the top job after a spell as interim manager at Derby County.

The club says Rosenior was a "key member" of the Tigers team which won promotion to the Premier League in 2012/13, helping it to finish 16th in 2013/14 and reach its first FA Cup final the same year.

Liam Rosenior was interim manager at Derby County after Wayne Rooney left the club Credit: PA Images

Starting his coaching career at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2018 after retiring as a player, Rosenior moved to Derby County in 2019. He was promoted to assistant manager under Wayne Rooney in 2021, before the former England star was sacked and Rosenior was asked to take over.

There he won seven games from twelve, leaving Derby seventh in League One to return to the MKM stadium full-time.

