A mother and her partner have been sentenced to life in prison for torturing her teenage son to death in Huddersfield.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 36, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, were convicted in July of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Leeds Road.

Sebastian died on 13 August, 2021, from complications resulting from untreated rib fractures, caused by repeated beatings over the course of several months.

A trial at Leeds Crown Court heard that he had been frequently kicked, punched and stamped on as well as attacked with weapons including a bed slat and an extension lead.

Sebastian was also forced to carry out punishing exercise drills between assaults. Much of the abuse was recorded on CCTV installed in the family's house. Footage of the abuse was shown to the jury during the six-week trial.

The prosecution described Sebastian's treatment as "torture".

The sentencing hearing was one of the first in the UK to be live streamed after a change in the law to allow cameras in to court in the most serious cases.

Addressing the two defendants, the judge Her Honour Mrs Justice Lambert, said: "Anyone who has watched even part of the CCTV footage can only be utterly horrified by what they saw and bewildered why anyone would behave this way to a teenage boy. It begs the question why anyone would behave in this way?"

She said Latoszewski had beaten in the same way as he had worked out on a punch bag in the garden. Agnieszka had joined in the abuse as well as encouraging her partner's attacks.

Both Kalinowska and Latoszewski had denied murder, but were found guilty after a trial.

Kalinowska wept throughout the sentencing hearing. Latoszewski sat with his head in his hands.

The couple were both told they would serve a minimum of 39 years in prison before being considered for parole.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "This has been without doubt the most harrowing case I have experienced in my 29 years as police officer.

"Sebastian was a child who could not have been more isolated and appears to have suffered the most appalling abuse in silence, and even come to see it as normal.

"Latoszewski and Kalinowska abused this boy in a manner which was wicked and evil, and we may never know why they chose to act in this inhuman way."

A spokesperson for the NSPCC said Sebastian's life had been "filled with cruelty and pain" at the hands of "the very people who should have been supporting his growth into a happy and healthy young man".

In a statement they added: "Today’s sentence will offer little solace to anyone who knew and cared for Sebastian, and his tragic death will cause many to ask how he could have suffered so much abuse without anyone intervening.

"We hope the review into the circumstances around Sebastian’s death can identify any missed opportunities or areas for improvement which could help to prevent any other child suffering in this way."