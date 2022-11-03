Play Brightcove video

After a mother and her partner were jailed for life for the murder of teenager Sebastian Kalinowski in Huddersfield, this report tells the story of what happened in a case described by lawyers as one of the most disturbing seen in a UK court. Warning: contains descriptions of child abuse.

Before Sebastian Kalinowski's killers went on trial, a detailed discussion took place between the judge and lawyers on both sides.

The conversation centred on whether the jury would need professional support after hearing the details of the case.

It was an early indication of the horrors that would unfold during the six weeks of evidence that the court felt it necessary to consider the potential psychological impact on the 12 members of the public who would have to sit through the evidence.

As one of the barristers would later put it, this was no routine trial. Leonard Smith QC – acting in defence of one of the accused – told the jury: "No matter how hardened we are to what happens in criminal courts up and down the country, this case really takes the biscuit."

Sebastian was born in Kwidzyn, Poland. Credit: Facebook

Sebastian's life ended in Huddersfield, but it began in Poland.

Born on 16 July, 2006, he spent his early years living with his father in the town of Kwidzyn, south of Gdansk.

In an interview with ITV News, Sebastian's cousin Wiktoria Kalinowska, who still lives in the area, described her memories of him as a "very kind and loving person but shy and closed inside".

Sebastian's mother, Agnieszka Kalinowska, left when he was around three years old and subsequently travelled to the UK. The remainder of Sebastian's family, including his natural father, continue to live in Poland.

But Wiktoria said "everyone thought it would be better" for Sebastian when he moved to England in October 2020 to start a new life with his mother and her partner, Andrzej Latoszewski.

Instead it was a move which would ultimately cost the teenager everything.

Kalinowska and Latoszewski, who had been together for a decade by the time Sebastian arrived, had moved across Yorkshire before settling in a terraced property on Leeds Road in Huddersfield. They both worked in a nearby takeaway.

Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska Credit: Facebook

A friend described Kalinowska as "smitten" with her son, but, ominously, said that she claimed Sebastian often lied.

The boy was enrolled at North Huddersfield Trust School, where he became known to staff as a quiet but pleasant pupil. He was described as a "model student" who was smartly dressed and would always smile. He betrayed no signs of the unspeakable mistreatment he was suffering with increasing frequency behind closed doors.

Latoszewski and Kalinowska both attended a martial arts gym in Huddersfield, where they practised Thai boxing.

They had little other social contact, but a family friend told the early part of the trial that Sebastian appeared to be an inconvenience to his stepfather, and that Latoszewski said he lacked respect for his mother, who was "too soft" on him.

Sebastian would often address his stepfather as "Mr Andrzej" – a sign of the deference Latoszewski expected, but no indicator of the sadistic brutality he was capable of.

Andrzej Latoszewski posing in the garden of the house where Sebastian died. Credit: Facebook

Latoszewski was obsessed with bodybuilding, using steroids to boost his size and working out on a punch bag in the garden of his home. Videos on social media showed him practising powerful punches and kicks with a sparring partner.

They were techniques he would later use on Sebastian.

Latoszewski and Kalinowska installed CCTV cameras inside their home. The prosecution suggested the system was rigged up partly to allow the couple to monitor Sebastian's every move. But the recordings also caught in graphic detail their breathtaking cruelty.

Latoszewski also filmed some of his abuse on his phone.

In one such video, taken on 25 January last year and shown to the jury, he was shown interrogating Sebastian about whether he had been in the basement at the property. He could be heard yelling expletives at Sebastian, who appeared terrified.

The house where Sebastian Kalinowski died. Credit: ITV News

Sebastian could be seen being dragged out of view and heard crying and screaming as he was hit with a spindle.

In other video footage shown to the court, Latoszewski could be seen punching and kicking Sebastian. On occasions he exerted himself to such an extent that he could be seen sweating heavily and panting.

The assaults took place with growing regularity, but escalated significantly when Sebastian left school for the summer holidays in July 2021.

Footage from 10 August showed Latoszewski kicking Sebastian in the stomach a number of times during the course of a prolonged assault. His mother later held him down while he was attacked by her partner.

In a particularly disturbing episode, Latoszewski was seen whipping Sebastian's buttocks with an extension lead. Blood from the attack was found by police on the wall next to Sebastian's bed.

The violence of the assaults was matched by a punishing regime of exercise drills. Sebastian was forced to carry out hundreds of squats and push-ups, often between assaults.

He was humiliated by being ordered to sit on a stool facing the wardrobe in his bedroom for hours at a time.

CCTV footage released by West Yorkshire Police shows Sebastian sitting in solitude in his room.

Footage taken in the days before his death showed Latoszewski wobbling his own leg, apparently mocking Sebastian's struggle to stand. Kalinowska was seen acting out an assault she had carried out on Sebastian and laughing with Latoszewski.

Messages exchanged between the pair showed them discussing their abuse of Sebastian. In one, Kalinowska encouraged her partner to come back to the house to beat her son.

They discussed how their punishment should not leave Sebastian with visible marks so that his teachers would not become suspicious.

13 August 2021

The day of Sebastian's death started with him being assaulted.

Footage played to the jury showed Latoszewski carrying Sebastian out of his bedroom at 8.26am. At 8.41am, just after Kalinowska was seen putting a duvet on the floor, Latoszewski carried him back in. He was unconscious and wet.

Latoszewski was seen feeling his chest and carrying out chest compressions. Footage in the living room of the house showed Kalinowska closing a blind and then looking out of the window.

Further footage showed Latoszewski pouring water into Sebastian's mouth. The prosecution said the charade was designed to give the impression that he had drowned. The camera was turned off at 9.26am.

It was around an hour and a half before the emergency services were called. In the 999 call Latoszewski could be heard apparently pleading with Sebastian to wake up.

In hospital, staff remarked on Latoszewski's odd behaviour. One nurse reported how he claimed, without prompting, that Sebastian could be naughty, but that the worst punishment he received was a "smack".

He would later try to explain Sebastian's terrible injuries with the lie that he had been hit by a friend's father. He also suggested he may have fallen out of a tree.

Sebastian was pronounced dead at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Sebastian Kalinowski was described as a "model student".

A pathologist's report revealed the full extent of the teenager's suffering. He had 81 injuries, including the 23 untreated rib fractures that led to the infection that caused his death.

During their evidence at trial, both Kalinowska and Latoszewski eventually admitted punishing Sebastian for alleged misbehaviour, including unfounded claims that he would play truant from school and that he was a liar. In their defence statements they both claimed they believed the punishments were reasonable chastisement.

But, as was plain to everyone who witnessed the harrowing evidence inside the court room, Sebastian's abuse went far beyond what any parent might consider reasonable.

The prosecution's description of the couple's behaviour as "torture" was difficult to disagree with. It took the jury less than three and a half hours to reach their unanimous guilty verdicts.

Jurors were told by the judge that they had gone "beyond the call of duty", as she formally discharged them from having to serve on a jury again.

A child protection review was launched following Sebastian's murder to find out if lessons could be learned.

The NSPCC said the case showed the need for people to be vigilant to the potential suffering of children.

The charity said: "People will be asking how any child in our society could suffer such an appalling campaign of abuse without anyone intervening. That is why it is so important that no stone is left unturned in the review looking into the circumstances around his death."

Sebastian is now buried in the town of his birth. A life cut short, but, as many might reflect, at least he is now free from suffering.

