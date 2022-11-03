The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent the day in Scarborough, where they visited two community centres in the town to announce funding for their services.

£345,000 of funding is being made available by the The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales in partnership with Two Ridings Community Foundation to support young people's mental health.

The royal couple took time to talk to the small crowds that had greeted them at the two centres, Kate gingerly navigating soft ground in lofty heels to get to well-wishers at The Street, which is a community hub supporting local organisations to grow and develop their services.

William and Kate meet crowds in Scarborough who turned out to welcome them Credit: PA Images

After touring the building with managers, William told the donors, volunteers and centre-users: "We heard a lot upstairs about mental health priorities, safe spaces, places to go for young people after schools and food, these are particularly keen issues that seem to be resonating through the community today.

"I think, particularly on the mental health side of things, tackling that stigma, talking about mental health and providing services throughout the community are crucial to how we go forwards and deal with mental health issues that many, many people face."

He thanked those involved in the collaboration between the The Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation, as well as all those who had donated.

Prince William spoke passionately about support for mental health services Credit: PA Images

William said: "Showing what can be done when a community comes together collaboratively is really something we'd like to follow on and be represented more widely across the country.

"You're leading where I hope others will follow."

Later, at The Rainbow Centre, William and Kate listened to the stories of people who were being helped by the support it provides to anyone in need in the town.

Talking to managers of the centre, he was told how the centre has seen a huge upsurge in demand for its service and how difficult it had been for many people to come forward for help.

The royals listened to the stories of people who had been helped by The Rainbow Centre Credit: PA Images

Steve Cottrell, 60, told the royal visitors how The Rainbow Centre had saved his life after years on the streets.

"Without this place, I wouldn't be here," he said.

As the couple toured the centre, they stopped to talk to nursery children who showed them their playdough creations.

There was enough time for the Prince and Princess to stop and play with some of the children in the Rainbow Centre's nursery Credit: PA Images

Jan Garrill, chief executive of Two Ridings Community Foundation, said: "The fund for Scarborough is the perfect opportunity to involve young people in decisions that affect them.

"Thanks to the collaboration with The Royal Foundation and the generosity of our donors, we are delighted to announce £345,000 of funding which will continue to support the work we have seen today.

"These funds are just the start, and we hope others show the same leadership and compassion and invest in this work.

Amanda Berry, chief executive of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales said: "Tackling the stigma around mental health and ensuring that help is there for those who need it continues to be one of society's biggest issues.

"The Royal Foundation is therefore delighted that by working with Two Ridings Community Foundation, we have played a pivotal role in galvanising funding to support the organisations doing this vital work in the community, creating a long-lasting impact for young people in Scarborough."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.