National Highways have released details of upcoming road closures on the M62 Ouse Bridge between Goole and Hull as they continue repairs.

Faults were originally found on some of the bridge joints back in March, with work being carried out since then to fix them.

From Monday 7 November new speed cameras will be installed to enforce the 30mph speed limit which is in place to protect workers and drivers while work is carried out and contraflow systems are used to re-direct traffic.

Over the coming weeks the following overnight traffic management will be in place from 8pm to 6am:

Week commencing Monday 7 November

From Monday 7 to Friday 11 November there will be a full closure of the westbound contraflow lanes from junction 37 to 36, with the westbound carriageway reduced to a single lane on the approach to that closure. On Saturday 12 November the eastbound exit slip road for junction 37 will be closed.

Week commencing Monday 14 November

From Monday 14 to Saturday 19 November, there will be a full closure of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane with single lane running on the approach.

Week commencing Monday 21 November

From Monday 21 to Saturday 26 November full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue.

Week commencing Monday 28 November

From Thursday 1 to Monday 5 December full closures of the dedicated eastbound junction 37 exit slip lane will continue.

Week commencing Monday 5 December

Work will begin to switch the existing 24/7 traffic management on the eastbound carriageway so that the dedicated junction 37 exit slip lane can be moved from its current location to lane three. This requires a full closure of the current exit slip lane.

All dates are subject to change due to operational reasons such as bad weather.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.