Her Honour Mrs Justice Lambert sentences Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of Sebastian Kalinowski

A mother and her partner are being sentenced for the murder of her teenage son.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 36, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, were convicted in July of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield.

In only the third case of its kind in the UK, cameras have been allowed in to Leeds Crown Court to film the judge's remarks as the pair are sentenced.

It follows a change in the law designed to open up some of the most high-profile courts and allow the public to see and hear judges explain the reasoning behind their sentences in the most serious cases.

Only the judge can be filmed. Defendants, lawyers, jury and people in the public gallery must not be recorded.

Sebastian suffered fatal complications as a result of multiple untreated rib fractures caused by repeated beatings over the course of several months.

He died on 13 August, 2021.