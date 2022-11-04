A £20,000 reward is being offered for information after the suspicious death of a man in a village in North Lincolnshire.

The body of 44-year-old Ian Staves was found at his home in Wootton on 12 September.

Police say he had injuries which suggest someone else was involved.

Crimestoppers regional manager Gemma Gibbs said: " We're asking for anyone with information to speak to our charity 100% anonymously.

"By coming forward, you could make a real difference in helping to get justice for Ian, whose life was so tragically cut short."

Play Brightcove video

Humberside Police are trying to trace a 69-plate red Vauxhall Corsa SRI Turbo which was seen in the area between 10.20pm and 11.00pm. The last three letters of the registration were YEL.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "It is believed a red Vauxhall Corsa was driven away from the scene in a northerly direction, passing through Barton-upon-Humber before crossing the Humber Bridge at around 12:25am.

Police are looking for a car similar to the picture inset, with a number plate ending in 69 YEL Credit: Humberside Police

"We are asking anyone who may have any information about the vehicle, the occupants, or any details regarding the movements of the car before or after the incident to please pass on this information."

Anyone who might have information about the case can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.