Kian Harratt has returned to his parent club from Bradford City after being found guilty of hare coursing.

Harratt was found guilty and fined for daytime poaching along with two other men at Beverley Magistrates Court on 26 October.

Hare coursing is an illegal blood sport where dogs are used to chase and kill hares for their owners entertainment. It often takes place on farmland without the landowner's permission.

Bradford said in a statement that he was returning to Huddersfield Town "with immediate effect" following the news of his conviction.

Huddersfield's academy confirmed on Twitter that the striker would be returning to the club and will be "subject to disciplinary procedures".

