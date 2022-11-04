What could be the last ever passenger flight has touched down at Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), apparently bringing to an end 17 years of travel from the site.

The Tui service from Hurgada, Egypt, landed after a six-hour flight on Friday.

Services run by the company, along with those of the airport's other flight operator Wizz Air, will transfer to Leeds Bradford Airport.

It comes as the GMB Union claimed talks were ongoing between the Peel Group and an interested consortium, despite the firm saying earlier in the week that there was "no credible offer" on the table.

According to the union, due diligence is being done by both sides, raising hopes that the airport could be saved at the 11th hour.

DSA opened as Robin Hood Airport in 2005 after it was converted by the Peel Group from the old RAF Finningley airbase.

The airport opened as Robin Hood Airport in 2005 Credit: PA

At its peak it processed more than a million passengers a year, flying to 50 destinations.

Just last month it was voted the country's best airport.

But in a statement in July Peel Group said that DSA had never achieved a "critical mass" of passengers to become profitable and this "fundamental issue of a shortfall in passenger numbers" was exacerbated by the announcement Wizz Air would no longer use it as a permanent base.

In September, the company confirmed that it would start winding down its operations. The final outbound flights left the airport last weekend.

The company rejected an offer of public money to keep the airport running for another year to allow time for a buyer to be found, saying it would only "postpone the inevitable".

Despite claims from local politicians, Peel said it had not received a credible offer to takeover the site.

But on Friday the Mayor of Doncaster claimed a "significantly improved" offer had been made to save the airport and urged the company to negotiate.

The closure affects around 800 workers directly and hundreds more in the supply chain.

