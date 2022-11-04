Police have named a man stabbed to death at a FedEx depot in South Yorkshire as Philip David Woodcock.

Emergency services were called to the site in Rother Way, Hellaby, Rotherham at 9.39am on Wednesday 3 November to reports of a disturbance.

They found the 60-year-old with critical injuries and he later died at the scene. A post mortem examination concluded he died as a result of stab wounds.

A second man is believed to have suffered minor injuries during the incident.

A 48-year-old man is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday 4 November charged with murder.

Ronald Sekanjako, of Bellhouse Road, Sheffield, is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been remanded in custody.