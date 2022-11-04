The parents of a baby girl who died after a dog attack at a beauty spot have been charged over her death.

Three-month-old Kyra King was fatally injured by a husky at Ostlers Plantation near to Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at 11.13pm on 6 March.

Despite emergency treatment, she died at the scene from injuries to her neck and head.

Her parents were arrested at the scene.

Karen Alcock, 41, and Vince King, 54, of Castledyke Bank, New York, Lincoln, have been charged with being in charge of a dog which was out of control causing injury resulting in death.

They will appear at Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 9 November.

Det Con Craig Davey, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "This has been a profoundly sad investigation for everyone involved in understanding the circumstances around baby Kyra’s death.

"We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation, which has been lengthy and thorough and involved specialist forensic experts and officers from our Protecting Vulnerable People unit.

"We have now brought charges against two people, and will continue to work with the CPS as the case makes its way through the justice system.”

The dog which carried out the attack has been kept in isolation at secure kennels since the incident. Police are now pursuing an order to destroy it.

