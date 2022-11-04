Play Brightcove video

Former rugby league star Rob Burrow has launched a new exhibition highlighting the "devastating effect" of motor neurone disease (MND).

The 7 Stories of Motor Neurone Disease exhibition, opened at Leeds railway station on Friday, documents the stories of seven MND sufferers, including Rob.

Speaking to ITV News through a voice recorder, the former Leeds Rhinos star described how important the exhibition was to show "the impact of MND on seven individuals"

He said: "It shows how MND doesn't just affect the person diagnosed, it affects the whole family."

He said the exhibition was "crucial" to raising awareness.

MND is a degenerative and life-shortening brain disease which reduces the sufferer's ability to control and move their body. There is currently no cure.

Burrow was diagnosed in 2019 and has since been at the forefront of raising awareness of the condition and fundraising for research, along with his good friend and ex-team mate Kevin Sinfield.

Burrow with Kevin Sinfield after completing the Extra Mile Challenge from Leicester to Leeds. Credit: PA Images

The exhibition has been commissioned by the Leeds Hospitals Charity to fundraise for a new specialist centre for MND patients to be built in the city. The centre, named after Rob, will be the first of its kind in Europe.

Esther Wakeman, chief Executive of the charity, said it was half way to its fundraising target for the new building and that the exhibition would "inspire people to help get us over the line".

It comes ahead of Sinfield's next big fundraising challenge, in which he will run seven ultra-marathons in seven days, starting in Edinburgh and finishing in Manchester - arriving on the pitch at Old Trafford at half-time during the Rugby League World Cup final.

The main beneficiaries of Sinfield's challenge will be the MND Association and the new £5million Rob Burrow MND Care Centre in Leeds.

Kevin Sinfield will finish his over 300 mile challenge at Old Trafford during the Rugby League World Cup final Credit: PA Images

There will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and the 4ED campaign.

"MND is not incurable it has just been underfunded and I have belief that by raising funds we can give the scientists and researchers the best possible opportunity to find that cure," Sinfield said.

"We also need to help those living with MND, to give them hope and love so they know we are with them."

