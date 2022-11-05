An investigation is underway after police and fire crews were attacked in Bradford in the run-up-to Bonfire night.

A police vehicle and fire engine were targeted in the Bradford Moor area of the city.

Four youths were arrested in connection with the incidents and all bailed as enquiries continue.

Inspector Paul Riley of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Assaults on emergency workers is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We will work with partners to take positive action on these types of incidents.

“We want everyone to have a safe and fun Bonfire Night but any anti-social behaviour will be dealt with appropriately and proportionately.”

It is feared more private events could lead to more accidents and callouts for the service.

It follows warnings from firefighters across our region for people celebrating bonfire night to stay safe and take precautions.

The annual fireworks in Leeds have been cancelled due to budget pressures and in Sheffield the popular Chelsea Park display has been cancelled last minute due to safety concerns.

