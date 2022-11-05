A man has been arrested after drugs and weapons including a samurai sword were seized by police from a house in North Yorkshire.

Officers raided the property in Northallerton using a warrant.

Class-b drugs including cannabis and “cannabis edibles”, which usually take the form of cannabis-laced sweets and are often sold to children, were also found.

Police also recovered a large amount of money, digital scales and mobile phones from the address too.

Weapons including knives were found at the house in Northallerton Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Officers also found a flick knife and two lock knives.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “There’s no place for offensive weapons and illegal drugs in our communities, and all items were seized.”

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession offences, as well as possession of offensive weapons.

