A 17-year-old boy has died near to where fireworks were "hurled" down a street in Halifax during Bonfire Night chaos.

The teenager was found injured the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax at 8:15pm on Saturday night. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

An eyewitness said fireworks were being "hurled" in the street by youths at the time the teenager was found injured. She described the scenes as "horrendous".

West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after confirming they were in the street beforehand due to fireworks being set off.

A spokesman for the force said: "Police were called by the ambulance service just before 8.15pm on Saturday, November 5, following reports of an injured male in the garden of a property in Vickerman Street, Halifax. A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital where he died.

"Scene is open and force has referred itself to the IOPC as police had been called to the street beforehand due to fireworks being set off."