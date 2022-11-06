Police in riot gear came under attack during Bonfire Night chaos in Leeds after a fire was started in the street.

West Yorkshire Police was called to the Alexandra Road area of Hyde Park, Leeds, shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday night.

Video footage shows fireworks being thrown at dozens officers who had been called in response to a fire which had been started in the street.

Police in riot gear were drafted in

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.

