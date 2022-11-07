The bodies of three Polish presidents who were buried in Britain after being exiled have been returned to their homeland.

Władysław Raczkiewicz, August Zaleski and Stanisław Ostrowski were among six Polish presidents who led exiled governments from Britain during and after the Second World War, while Poland was under occupation, first by the Nazis and later the Soviet Union.

They were buried in a cemetery in Newark, but their bodies are to be laid to rest in Warsaw, as part of an initiative to establish a mausoleum in the Polish capital.

Special services were held in Newark to mark the repatriation.

Wreaths were laid in the cemetery followed by a memorial mass at the St Mary Magdalene Church and an event at Newark Town Hall.

Play Brightcove video

Among those attending were representatives from Poland's defence ministry, the Polish Ambassador and the last surviving member of the Polish government-in-exile, Tadeusz Musioł.

Ambassador Piotr Wilczek said the presidents were "remarkable figures in Poland’s resistance movement".

"They fought so hard for Poland’s independence, yet none lived to see the country become a free nation in 1989, to see them return home after so many years will be deeply moving," he said.

The ceremonies were described as a history-making moment for Poland and attracted broadcasters from Europe.

Among those in Newark was Polish broadcaster Maksymilian Maszenda. He said: "It's a really important and symbolic moment for our common history".

The Polish War Graves Section of Newark Cemetery is the largest Polish plot of any cemetery in the UK. Commander-in-Chief and Prime Minister Gen Władysław Sikorski, who opened it in 1941 and was laid to rest there, was also exhumed and repatriated.

Guests at the ceremonies also included Newark's mayor, Cllr Laurence Goff.

He said: "I am especially proud of Newark’s strong connections with Poland.

"On behalf of Newark, I extend my very warmest regards to the people of Poland as they mark the return of the 3 Presidents to their homeland."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.