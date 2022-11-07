A teenage boy who died after an incident in Halifax on Bonfire Night has been named locally as 17-year-old Qais Muhammad.

Police were called to Vickerman Street on Saturday night to reports that fireworks were being lit in the street.

Officers were later called to a nearby garden by paramedics after a 17-year-old was found injured.

He died in hospital. It has not been confirmed how he injured himself.

Qais was believed to be from Bradford. West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the watchdog the Independent Office of Police because officers were in the area before the boy died.

