Council staff are knitting blankets to give to residents who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Bolsover Council said its workers were making blankets for vulnerable people.

Council leader Steve Fritchley said: "With the unprecedented rise in fuel and energy bills this year, more households will see themselves in fuel poverty.

"It’s important that we help these people as much as possible and our staff want to be able to gift them a lovely hand-made blanket."

The authority is also encouraging residents to help knit or crochet a blanket, or a square piece that could be added to others to create a blanket.

Blankets can be dropped off at the council's contact centres.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.