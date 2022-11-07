Play Brightcove video

A Rotherham United fan who gave a player his jumper to wipe the ball before a throw-in has gone viral on social media.

In footage caught by television cameras, Wes Harding was seen preparing to take a throw-in during their Championship game against Norwich at the New York Stadium.

But he was summoned over by a section of the home support after apparently struggling to get a firm grip on the ball.

One fan removed his jacket before taking off his sweater and handing it to Harding, who used it to dry the ball before returning it.

The subsequent throw-in travelled the required distance into the penalty area, but was headed away by a Norwich defender. The Millers went on to lose the game 2-1.

But the fan's gesture won him plaudits online after a video of the moment was viewed more than five million times.

Many who responded to it on Twitter hailed his dedication to his team.

One user wrote: " Proof football fans will do just about anything for their team."

Another described it as "true 12-man spirit".

A third user urged Rotherham to give the supporter a signed shirt.

"That's supporting your club and going above and beyond," they said.

