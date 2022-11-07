Follow the latest updates as King Charles III spends two days in Yorkshire, visiting four of the county's cities, including its newest.

7.30am

Which locations are on the King's itinerary?

The King begins his visit in Bradford this morning, before travelling to Leeds. He will fulfil two official engagements in each city. On Wednesday he will be joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, as he visits York and Doncaster, where he will formally confer the city status granted by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

'Terrific honour'

In Bradford, Charles will visit the headquarters of supermarket Morrisons, before heading to Centenary Square, where he will be greeted by performances from the City of Bradford Brass Band and Punjabi Roots Academy.

It is the first time Charles will have been to the city since 2010.

Lord Mayor of Bradford, Cllr Martin Love, said: "It is a terrific honour for Bradford to be among the first places that our new King will visit.

“We are looking forward to showing off our great city and introducing King Charles to some of the exceptional people from across our district.

“We are a young, diverse, vibrant and very welcoming place and I am certain that our Royal guest will be impressed and will have an enjoyable time.”

What's the weather like for the King's visit?

On Tuesday it will be fine with sunny spells at first, but there will be a mix of sunshine and blustery showers later. Showers may be heavy and thundery in places, perhaps with more prolonged rain developing. Maximum temperature: 13C.

Here is Kerrie Gosney with the early forecast:

