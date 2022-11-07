Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a 50-year-old woman was found dead at a house in northern Lincolnshire.

Officers were called to the house in Elm Way, Messingham, near Scunthorpe, following reports of concern for the woman's safety at 12.40am on Sunday 6 November.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said a murder investigation was underway while officers tried to work out what happened.

Crime scene investigators are still on the scene trying to establish what happened Credit: Grimsby Live/MEN

Det Ch Insp Simon Vickers of Humberside Police said: "I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

"Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation."

Police say the man and woman knew each other Credit: Grimsby Live/MEN

Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, or anonymously speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

