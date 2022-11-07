A man was shot by police after officers were called to reports of an armed raid on a shop in Doncaster.

Armed police were called to Lifestyle Express on Rockingham Road, Wheatley, at around 9am to a report of a man armed with a gun inside the shop.

The 27-year-old man was shot. He was taken to hospital where he is in a stable condition. He has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

No-one else was hurt.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Alton said: "We know that this morning’s incident will have no doubt caused some serious concern, especially among those living nearby.

"I’d like to stress that we’re taking this morning’s events extremely seriously and we are working alongside the Independent Office for Police Conduct to unpick exactly what happened.

"There will be a number of officers at the scene today carrying out enquiries as our investigation continues."

Anyone with information should call 101.