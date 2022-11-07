Play Brightcove video

Kevin Sinfield told ITV News he wanted to 'put smiles on the faces of the MND community'

Rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield says he has put himself through a "pretty brutal" training regime as he prepares for his latest epic challenge in honour of Rob Burrow.

The former Leeds Rhinos player is preparing to run seven ultra marathons in seven days to raise money for research into motor neurone disease (MND).

"Juggling it with work and family, it's not like you can get away with just going on a 5k run... it's been massively time-consuming," he said.

The ex-Rhinos captain is taking on his third extreme running challenge in support of former team-mate Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Starting in Edinburgh, he will run through Melrose, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, Leeds and Bradford before finishing in Manchester.

His aim is to run over 60km every day, eventually arriving at Old Trafford stadium in the middle of the men's Rugby League World Cup final on 19 November.

"I'll give it everything I've got," he said. "Whilst Rob's willing to fight like he has, I've got to keep trying to do my little bit. Ultimately, I'm just going on a run for a mate, with a group of mates."

Kevin Sinfield (left) hugs Rob Burrow after the testimonial match at Emerald Headingley in 2020. Credit: PA Images

Sinfield said his previous fundraisers had been "a brilliant two years, but also a very sad and tragic two years".

"When you see what's happened with Rob, and Doddie [Weir] and Stephen Darby and now Ed Slater... and then the five thousand other people across the UK who are challenged by this horrible disease every single day," he said.

"We fight for them."

Sinfield's last challenge was in 2021, when he ran 101 miles in 24 hours Credit: PA Images

Paying tribute to Rob, he described his friend as an "incredible man" and "energy giver", praising him for the way he's dealt with the difficulties of MND and inspire others.

Looking ahead to his arrival at Old Trafford, Sinfield said he'd "love the fact" if England's wheelchair and women's rugby league teams had won their World Cups with the men's team "forty or fifty points up" in their final as he ran into the stadium.

Predicting some "unbelievable moments" along the way, Sinfield said his job was to "keep putting one foot in front of the other", hoping to "put some smiles on the faces of the MND community."

He will start his 'Ultra 7 in 7' challenge at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on 13 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.