A mum who was murdered in Messingham has been named as 50-year-old Clair Armstrong.

The beauty salon owner was found dead at a house on Elm Way, near Scunthorpe, shortly before 1am on Sunday, 6 November. She had sustained fatal injuries.

Police said Ms Armstrong's death was an isolated incident. Credit: MEN Media

Ashley Kemp, of Robinson Grove in Hibaldstow, has been charged with Ms Armstrong's murder and remanded into custody.

The 54-year-old is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 8 November.

Tributes have been posted all over social media for the beautician and keen skydiver.

Helen Stothard said: " Rest in peace beautiful my heart is broken. Can’t believe my beautiful cousin has gone, what a cruel world."

While Nicola Jamie Gifford wrote: "You will be sadly missed clair and my thoughts are with your family at this devastating time xxx RIP xxx."

John E. Perkin shared a photo of Clair skydiving, which she did regularly with a group in Hibaldstow, and said: "Thanks for everything Clair Armstrong. You will be missed."

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "Clair’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for their privacy at this time."

