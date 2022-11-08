Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to find following the murder of a 44-year-old man in a North Lincolnshire village.

Ian Staves was found dead at his home in Wootton on Monday, 12 September.

Officers said he had suffered injuries which suggested someone else was involved.

Police are also searching for a red corsa which they believe could be linked to Ian Staves' murder. Credit: Humberside Police

Humberside Police have now released CCTV images of a man they believe could have significant information about Mr Staves' murder. He is thought to have links to the Hull area.

The force previously released an image of a red Vauxhall Corsa which is believed to be linked to the murder.

Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "If you have any information about the man in these images, or if you are the man in these images, I would encourage you to get in touch with us."

The independent charity Crimestoppers has issued a £20,000 reward for information regarding Ian's murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.