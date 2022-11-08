A dying puppy was found dumped in two sealed-up plastic bags "like a piece of rubbish" near Pontefract, the RSPCA said.

The three-week old chihuahua-cross puppy was found at 1.30pm on Monday, 7 November, in Bank Wood Road, Darrington, by a passerby.

She initially thought the dog was already dead as he was cold and unresponsive, but once in her car he began to show signs of life.

The woman rushed him to a nearby vets and reported the incident to the RSPCA, but the puppy became unresponsive again and the vet made the decision to put him to sleep.

RSPCA animal rescue officer, Ollie Wilkes, said: "This poor pup was discarded like a piece of rubbish in a sealed up bag and it was so lucky he did not suffocate.

"I am keen to find the callous person who did this and left him to die alone at the side of a road.

"I have no idea why anyone would do such a vile act - perhaps he was an unwanted puppy in a litter - but to leave him like this is abhorrent."

Mr Wilkes added that although sadly the vet was unable to save the puppy, he took "some comfort in the fact he was not alone and was loved in his last moments".

