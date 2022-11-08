The police watchdog has opened an investigation into the shooting of a man by an officer in a shop in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Rockingham Road in Wheatley at around 9am on Tuesday, 7 November, after reports of a man armed with a gun inside a convenience store.

Armed officers were sent to the Lifestyle Express store and a 27-year-old man was shot.

He was taken to hospital, but has now been discharged and remains in custody on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life. No one else was hurt in the incident.

The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. It has confirmed the IOPC is now investigating.

The IOPC is investigating after a man was shot by South Yorkshire Police. Credit: MEN Media

Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: “A number of officers and investigators at the IOPC have remained at the scene for some time today carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and a man will now be spoken to in custody.

"We’ll have a number of officers at the scene into the evening as we continue to co-operate fully and support the IOPC, who have now announced an independent investigation.

"We know a lot of the community are shocked by this morning’s incident, but I’d like to continue to stress that we’re working alongside the IOPC to unpick exactly what happened."

