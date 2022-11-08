King Charles joked with a young Muslim boxer that "your face will get ruined" as he visited Bradford on the first day of his two-day tour of Yorkshire.

The King met a group of young sportspeople at the City Hall, including boxer Safiyyah Syeed, who has become known as the "Hijabi boxer" because she is one of the only fighters to wear a headscarf in the ring.

Miss Syeed, 21, said she was "honoured, blessed and grateful" to have met His Majesty, and that he showed genuine interest in her and all the people he met.

Safiyyah Syeed said the King was 'so lovely'

She told ITV News: "He said 'your face is going to get ruined, and your nose' and I said 'it's alright, boxing will probably fix that' and we just had a bit of a laugh about it.

"Honestly, he was just so lovely and interested in all of us. He said 'wow you're the first Asian female boxer, I've read about you'."

The King began the day in Bradford, unveiling a plaque during a visit to Morrisons headquarters, before being met by cheering crowds in the city centre.

He later travelled to Leeds, where he visited Leeds Art Gallery and the city library, as well as the head office of Leeds Building Society.

On Wednesday, he will be joined by the Queen Consort for engagements in York, where he will unveil a statue of his late mother Queen Elizabeth, and Doncaster, where he will confer city status.

