A "dangerous" criminal has been jailed after a four-day crime spree in Hull which included threatening women with violence and smashing up a Maserati sports car.

Craig Jennison committed a string of offences in July, including robberies, an attempted car-jacking, threats of kidnap and damaging the car.

The 34-year-old particularly targeted women, with Judge Sophie McKone saying he "subjected lone females to a frightening ordeal to satisfy [his] need for drugs".

On 13 July, Jennison threatened to "smash [a female member of staff] over the head" with a hammer in a McDonald's restaurant in Kingswood, before stealing the till containing £600 cash.

He then attempted to steal a car from a woman sitting in a car park in Castle Street. He told her: "Sorry, love, I need your car. Get out... I need it. Get away. I'm up for murder."

He fled when she shouted for help.

The following day, Jennison went to Tesco Express on Holderness Road and again threatened two female staff members with a hammer and told them he would kidnap and hurt them if they called for help.

Jennison removed about £200 from the till and took a bottle of whisky and cigarettes before the alarm went off and he ran away.

On 16 July, Jennison smashed a woman's car window and stole a rucksack from inside. About six hours later, police were called to Kelgate Close where Jennison was standing on the roof of a garage shouting.

Jennison demanded cigarettes and alcohol and then threw ridge tiles at a Maserati sports car and a Vauxhall Corsa, valued at £19,000 and £4,750 respectively. The cars were damaged beyond repair.

Giles Bridge, prosecuting, said: "The defendant said he would not get off the roof because he was going to prison for a long time. The incident lasted three hours.

"The defendant had thrown eight to 10 roof tiles down off the roof, refused to engage with the police negotiators and made threats to others."

Jennison had previous robbery convictions dating back to when he was 14-years-old and had already served jail time for this.

Judge McKone told him: "You are, to put it simply, dangerous. Although these are very serious offences, no actual violence was used."

She added that Jennison had little empathy for his victims and was aware of what he had done but ignored it.

Jennison, of Dalwood Close in Bransholme, admitted two offences of robbery and others of attempted robbery, theft, causing criminal damage and causing a public nuisance.

He was jailed for nine years at Hull Crown Court and will be on extended licence of five years after his release from prison.

