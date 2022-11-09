Play Brightcove video

A man has been detained by police after eggs appeared to be thrown at King Charles during a visit to York.

The King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, were entering the city through Micklegate Bar on Wednesday when a number of eggs were thrown from the crowd.

Footage appeared to show four eggs narrowly missing His Majesty and breaking on the road nearby.

Several police officers were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King’s visit.

Reports from the scene said the man was heard to shout "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was held.

There were jeers and shouts of "God save the King" from other spectators as the incident unfolded.

The King appeared unflustered and continued his walkabout accompanied by city dignitaries.

The eggs appeared to miss the King before cracking on the road. Credit: PA

The King and Queen Consort are in York on the second day of the King's two-day tour of Yorkshire.

After entering the city at Micklegate Bar, Their Majesties attended a service at York Minster. Later the King is due to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

On the latest episode of the ITV News podcast Royal Rota, Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss Prince Harry's memoir and just what happened with King Charles and COP27.