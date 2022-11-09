Play Brightcove video

Neil's daughter Kate spoke to ITV News about the anguish her family has gone through since his disappearance

The family of a Doncaster man who mysteriously vanished on a walking trip in Scotland say they are "desperate" for answers six months on.

Neil Skinner, 71, was wild camping with friends near Bridge of Orchy in the Scottish Highlands when he disappeared without a trace on 8 May.

His family have been seeking answers ever since.

"The outpouring of messages we have received since he went missing has been overwhelming," said his daughter, Kate Armitage. "He was very outgoing and loved talking to everyone.

"He was seemingly loved by many people, they’ve sent me some wonderful messages of how he is missed and the fun times they enjoyed with him and lots mentioned his kindness."

Neil Skinner's tent was found with all his belongings still inside Credit: Kate Armitage

A former nurse and carer, Mr Skinner went missing after choosing to stay at his campsite while his friends went for a walk. When the weather turned, his friends returned, only to find an empty tent.

All of his belongings were there, including his walking poles and waterproofs.

Despite extensive searches over the moors by air and on land and of nearby Loch Dochard by divers, police and mountain rescue teams were unable to find any trace of him.

Neil was camping next to Loch Dochard in Argyll and Bute Credit: Kate Armitage

Even now there is no working theory about the events surrounding his disappearance. Police Scotland have issued a fresh appeal for information.

"It's just left us with this massive hole," said Kate. "It's so confusing. It doesn't make any sense to the police or mountain rescue."

"None of us believe he's harmed himself. It's obviously something that's crossed our minds... nothing on the lead up to this trip would make us believe that... he was purchasing things to bring home from the trip."

Neil's daughter described him as "very kind" and "very outgoing" Credit: Kate Armitage

"They said to me there is no possibility that he could have survived without anything", she said.

"They said 'he's got no shelter, no food, no water...he's so far from anywhere'. Nobody from the general public had come forward to say they'd found him... had he somehow miraculously made it to the closest village, there would have been sightings and there would have been CCTV footage of him."

Mr Skinner's family accept that he may well have died and are now desperate to retrieve his body to be able to lay him to rest.

Play Brightcove video

"Sadly we've given up any hope thinking that he could be found alive or that he's going to pop up somewhere safe," said Kate.

"Our best hope now is that we get his body back, that his body is found, and that we can give him a funeral."

Kate says their "best case scenario" is that someone visiting the area finds him.

"If you're planning to be out near Loch Dochard or the Bridge of Orchy area, just have this story in your mind and just know how desperate we are as a family to have some answers, to have a proper family funeral, and properly lay him to rest, and know that we've done the best for him in his death."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.