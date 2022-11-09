A man who stabbed a grandfather in the back and threatened to bury him alive has been found guilty of murder.

Rolandas Karbauskas, 48, killed his neighbour, Saulius Badgziunas, during an argument outside his home in the village of Broadholme, in Lincolnshire.

The 59-year-old's body was found dumped behind a garage by a family friend on 14 March.

He was believed to have had a heart attack, but paramedics who responded to the 999 call found Mr Badgziunas had actually suffered a 20cm stab wound to the back and other blunt force injuries.

Karbauskas was caught on cameras installed near the property saying "bleed to death" and "I told you I would bury you alive". The victim was heard to moan and say "pull it out, Ruli", a nickname used for Karbauskas.

Forensic investigators also found a double-edged 35.5cm knife with Karbauskas' DNA on the handle and Mr Badgziunas' blood on the blade.

Police found this knife in Karbauskas' caravan with his DNA on. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

Karbauskas lived in a caravan at the rear of the house that Mr Badgziunas shared with his daughter and two grandchildren. He was at the property when the body was found, but denied involvement.

Mr Badgziunas was described as a "devoted" father and grandfather and would often let his killer eat meals with the family or come into the house for a drink.

Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski, from Lincolnshire Police, said Mr Badgziunas had been "mercilessly stabbed" in a "brutal and callous" murder.

Following a two-week trial, a jury convicted Karbauskas of murder after less than 10 hours of deliberations.

He will be sentenced on Friday.

