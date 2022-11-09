Play Brightcove video

King Charles hailed Doncaster's 'good old Yorkshire spirit' as he conferred city status in a speech at Mansion House

The King wished Doncaster "every possible success for the next 2,000 years" as he conferred the city status granted by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

His Majesty and Camilla, the Queen Consort, attended a special ceremony at Mansion House at the end of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.

King Charles told a room full of invited guests that Doncaster had been part of the nation's story for two millennia, citing its Roman origins 2,000 years ago, its "crucial role in the Industrial Revolution" and "the pre-eminent place you occupy in the horse-racing world".

He said: "Nothing could give me greater pleasure than to offer you my most heartfelt congratulations as you celebrate your newfound status and to wish you all every possible success for the next 2,000 years."

Play Brightcove video

Matt Price reports from Doncaster

Doncaster was one of eight places granted city status as part of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It was highlighted for its rich history, royal links and community spirit, as demonstrated during devastating floods in 2019.

The royal couple arrived in Doncaster after an eventful visit to York, where eggs were thrown at them as they arrived at Micklegate. A man was arrested at the scene.

They then attended a service at York Minster before the King unveiled a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Crowds lined the street's outside Mansion House in Doncaster as the royal motorcade arrived.

The King and Queen Consort held an unplanned walkabout in Doncaster. Credit: PA

Charles spent six minutes greeting well-wishers during an unplanned walkabout outside.

Tammy Houghton, 50, who shook hands with the King, said: "He said he hoped we’d not been stood here too long. We’ve been here two and a half hours but I didn’t tell him that!"

Junior civic mayor Eva Shaw-Lewis, nine, said: "When I was lucky enough to be chosen as Doncaster’s junior civic mayor only a few weeks ago I knew that I would get to meet a lot of new people and attend lots of exciting events, but I never dreamed that I would be lucky enough to meet the King and Queen Consort."

In his speech, the King said: "The warmth of the welcome we have received today is all that we have come to expect in a county which is renowned for its sense of belonging and its feeling of community.

"It is something which all who know this wonderful part of the world will recognise instantly and can never forget."

King Charles III and the Queen Consort speak to Doncaster junior civic mayor Amelia Beckingham during a ceremony at Mansion House. Credit: PA

The King and Queen Consort also met volunteers at a reception after the ceremony to mark the city status.

Michael Trotter, 65, from the Vulcan to the Sky Trust, which wants to return the aircraft to the skies, spoke to the King.

The trust has kept the last airworthy Vulcan at Doncaster Sheffield Airport but is looking for a new home for it.

Mr Trotter said: "He used to fly a Vulcan and remembered how small the cockpit was. He was interested in the work we do."

The King also spoke to Paul Iwanyckyj from the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Mr Iwanyckyj said: "He expressed an interest in how many refugees are here. We have about 200 here, mainly women and children. He wanted to know how we look after them."

Charles used his own pen to sign the visitors’ book before being presented with a Paddington Bear and local honey.

On the latest episode of the ITV News podcast Royal Rota, Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss Prince Harry's memoir and just what happened with King Charles and COP27.