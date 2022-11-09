A man has been charged after a grave was partially dug up in a Barnsley cemetery.

Wayne Joselyn, 43, faces accusations of interfering with a grave and outraging public decency.

Police were called to Carlton Cemetery on Monday, 2 May, after reports from a passer-by that a grave had been "disturbed".

The woman was reburied after her remains were exhumed as part of the investigation.

Officers exhumed the body of a woman as part of their investigations. They found that nothing had been taken. She was later reburied.

The grave was occupied by two members of the same family.

Joselyn, formerly of Barnsley but now in HMP Doncaster, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 16 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.