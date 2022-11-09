The parents of a baby girl who was mauled to death by a dog at a Lincolnshire beauty spot have appeared in court.

Three-month-old Kyra King was attacked by the husky, called Blizzard, at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, on 6 March.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining injuries to the neck and head.

Karen Alcock and Vince King, Kyra's parents, were arrested at the scene and appeared at Boston Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 9 November.

Tributes have been left at Ostlers Plantation for baby Kyra. Credit: MEN Media

They are charged with owning a dog that was dangerously out of control, causing Kyra's death.

King, 54, indicated that he would plead not guilty, while Alcock, 41, gave no indication of plea.

The pair, both of Castledyke Bank near Coningsby, have been granted unconditional bail to attend a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on 7 December.

Lincolnshire Police previously said Blizzard had been kept in isolation in secure kennels since the incident, and officers would seek permission to have it put down.

