Follow the latest updates as King Charles III spends a second day in Yorkshire, for the first time since ascending the throne.

7.25am

What's the weather like for the King's visit?

There will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, which could be heavy and thundery at times, particularly on Wednesday morning. It will be mostly dry in the afternoon, with sunny spells continuing and a maximum temperature 13C.

Here's Kerrie Gosney with the forecast:

7am

What's on the King's agenda on Wednesday?

After visiting Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday, the King will be joined by Camilla, the Queen Consort, for official engagements in York and Doncaster on Thursday.

Starting the day in York, Their Majesties will be welcomed with a special ceremony at Micklegate Bar – the most important of York’s gateways.

Last carried out in 2012 when Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service at York Minster, the ceremony will be initiated by the Lord Mayor, who will invite His Majesty to approach the sword and mace bearers at the gate at MIcklegate Bar.

The King will touch the sword and the sword bearer will then turn the sword while the mace bearer will turn the mace. Once the sword and mace bearers stand aside Their Majesties, escorted by the Lord Mayor, will enter the city through the gateway.

Queen Elizabeth enters York at a special ceremony in 2012. Credit: PA

They will then attend a short service at York Minster. Following the service His Majesty will unveil a statute of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Road closures in York

The King and Queen Consort will arrive in York late morning on Wednesday and depart early afternoon.

The following roads are affected: Micklegate Bar, Priory Lane, Trinity Lane, Barker Lane and St Martin Lane (9.30am-11.30am); routes around Tadcaster Road will be closed as the King and Queen Consort enter the city around 10.30am; Duncombe Place (9.30am-1pm); routes along the A19 will be affected by temporary road closures for around 10-15minutes as the King and Queen Consort leave York in the early afternoon.

Barriers have been installed at Micklegate Bar and Duncombe Place.

Having left York, Their Majesties will travel to Doncaster, which was granted city status by the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Their Majesties will arrive at Mansion House, where the King will formally confer city status and make a short speech.

After the ceremony, Their Majesties will attend a reception in the Mansion House banquet hall, where they will meet a range of local groups and individuals including voluntary groups, representatives from a dementia support charity and young people supported by The Prince’s Trust Doncaster.

