A Barnsley paedophile has been jailed for "horrific" child sex offences after fleeing to Scotland midway through his trial.

Shaun Wightman, 57, twice went on the run before being found guilty of multiple child sex abuse and indecent images charges against a girl under the age of 10.

Wightman absconded before his trial was due to start in August 2021, but handed himself into police in early 2022 after an appeal. The trial was relisted for October this year and he attended the first day before going on the run again.

He was found in Scotland after a large-scale police operation and remanded to custody. The trial went ahead in his absence and a jury found him guilty.

Investigating officer Sarah Nelis, of South Yorkshire Police, said the victim "showed tremendous courage" while Wightman "has shown himself to be a coward that refused to accept responsibility for his crimes and went to incredible lengths to avoid the courts and facing justice for his obscene behaviour".

She added: "It cannot be underestimated the significant impact that Wightman’s abuse has had not only on his young victim, but on her mother too.

"Their lives have been forever changed by his abhorrent crimes and I am pleased that he has finally been brought to justice and jailed."

Wightman, formerly of Priory Road in Featherstone, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.