Several eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort as they greeted crowds at Micklegate Bar in York.

A man who was arrested after eggs were thrown at the King and Queen Consort has been released on bail.

The 23-year-old was questioned on suspicion of a public order offence after being detained by officers in York on Wednesday, 10 November.

North Yorkshire Police said: " The man has been interviewed and released on police bail.

"He was detained following an incident which occurred as King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Micklegate Bar in York yesterday."

The King and Queen Consort were greeting crowds at Micklegate Bar in York when four eggs were thrown from the crowd. They all missed the royal couple, cracking on the road nearby.

The man was heard to shout "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was held.

There were jeers and shouts of "God save the King" from other spectators as the incident unfolded.

His Majesty appeared unfazed by what had happened and went on to attend a service at York Minster and to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Later the King and Queen Consort travelled to South Yorkshire to confer city status on Doncaster.

The King was in Yorkshire for a two-day tour. His visit to York followed engagements in Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday.

