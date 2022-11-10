A railway siding dating back to the Victorian era has been uncovered by engineers upgrading a train route in Huddersfield.

The siding at Hillhouse was built about 172 years ago and used to harbour off-duty trains.

It included train sheds and railway turntables for services transporting cattle, coal and other materials across the UK.

Workers excavated the site over a three month period. Credit: Network Rail

The siding was discovered by workers on the Transpennine upgrade scheme who are preparing the route for more tracks.

Network Rail workers and archaeologists have spent three months unearthing the site near Alder Street.

Carefully extracted samples of the brick and mortar will now help the team of experts to learn as much as they can about the site.

The siding is around 172 years old. Credit: Network Rail

Hannah Lomas, principal programme sponsor at Network Rail, said: "This is an amazing insight into what the siding would have looked like over a century ago."

She added that they will use the knowledge they gain from excavating the site will be used when designing the new tracks.

Kevin Moon, project manager at Archaeological Services WYAS, said that the mid-19th century site provided "valuable information on the early development of the railway system in Huddersfield".

Network Rail discovered the sidings as part of a project to double the number of tracks on the route, making it "faster, more frequent [and] greener".

