Dozens of firefighters are tackling a building "engulfed in flames" at an industrial premises in Bradford city centre.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Buck Street just before 3.30pm on Friday, 11 November, after reports of a single-storey building on fire.

Ten fire crews attended and smoke could be seen billowing across the city.

A spokesperson for WYFRS said: " Due to the size of the fire and its location, crews from Bradford, Cleckheaton, Rawdon, Morley, Cookridge, Hunslet, Todmorden and Dewsbury attended, alongside an aerial rig from Bradford and Huddersfield.

"It was confirmed early on that no one was inside the building."

By 4.30pm the fire had been vastly reduced, with just four crews and one aerial appliance remaining.

The public are being told not to worry about smoke which "may still be visible", but "is not harmful".

