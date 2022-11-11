Play Brightcove video

Bodycam and aerial footage from West Yorkshire Police shows disorder on Bonfire Night in Halifax

Police have released footage of fireworks being thrown on Bonfire Night in the minutes before a teenage boy's death.

Qais Muhammad, 17, was found injured in the garden of a house on Vickerman Street, Halifax, after reportedly running away from disorder on nearby streets. He later died in hospital.

Eighteen boys and men, aged 12 to 23, have been arrested as part of a police investigation into a number of incidents in the Park Ward area.

They included reports of criminal damage, public order and firework offences. The fireworks were reportedly thrown at moving cars, houses and police officers.

Qais died in hospital after being found injured in a garden. Credit: MEN Media

All those arrested have been bailed pending further investigations.

Det Ch Insp Samantha Lindsay said that their behaviour was "unacceptable" and "undermined the hard work" across Halifax to create peaceful celebrations for Bonfire Night.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with footage of the events between 5pm and midnight to come forward.

