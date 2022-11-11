A sexual predator has been jailed for a "horrific" attack on a pensioner after forcing his way into her home in Rotherham.

Monjur Khan, 32, violently assaulted the woman, in her seventies, after getting into her home in the Wellgate area.

The victim's son found Khan standing over his mother's body after she had been punched, strangled and sexually assaulted. He chased Khan away and called police.

Det Con Megan Byne, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "When we got there, the victim was distraught and had clearly been subjected to a horrific, violent assault.

"Khan punched his victim repeatedly, pushing her to the floor. She recalled how he was strangling her, making it hard for her to breathe, before sexually assaulting her.

"She heroically tried to fight him off, before her son came into the house and Khan fled."

The elderly woman told officers that she had answered a knock at her door and Khan was there, claiming to be looking for someone. When she tried to close the door, he became violent and pushed his way into the property.

During the police investigations, multiple neighbours said that Khan had been behaving suspiciously that day.

Det Con Byne added: "We had a number of instances where Khan was knocking on doors, asking for water or saying he was looking for someone. In some cases, he made his way into peoples’ homes.

"This is clearly dangerous predatory behaviour, which suggests Khan had been looking for a vulnerable victim to attack that day."

Khan, formerly of Doncaster Road, pleaded guilty to attempted rape and two counts of attempted trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison at Sheffield Crown Court.

