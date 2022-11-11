The mother of the murdered Hull student Libby Squire has said she will not give up on her search for answers after her daughter's killer refused to meet her.

Lisa Squire had planned to meet Pawel Relowicz after he was jailed for the rape and murder of her daughter, who was 21.

Mrs Squire said she was "disappointed" to hear that Relowicz, 28, had changed his mind about meeting her, but she would "keep going" in her search for answers no matter how long it takes.

Relowicz had previously said he would see Mrs Squire as part of a restorative justice scheme, which she hoped would eventually help her learn the details of her daughter's final moments.

Libby Squire was a student at the University of Hull. Credit: Humberside Police

"It really hit me, it sent me back. I felt like I was back at day one again," Mrs Squire said when asked about Relowicz's decision not to meet her.

She told ITV News: "I was so close to maybe being able to ask questions and find out about that night.

"I'm going to keep going. I suspect it will be a very long, drawn out process. I don't think he'll turn around and say 'yes I'll see you tomorrow'.

"But he's going nowhere and I'm going nowhere so it will happen eventually. I just need to be patient."

Libby's body was found in the Humber Estuary seven weeks after she vanished following a night out in Hull in January 2019.

Mrs Squire said that Relowicz would no longer speak to her because he was appealing his case, despite the fact she has "no evidence" that he has appealed.

The neo-natal nurse said she has asked Relowicz if they can revisit his decision in June, in the hope that she can find out how Libby died.

She said: "You never get closure when you’ve lost a child, but I’m just looking for answers.

"I knew everything about Libby, but I just don’t know what happened in those last few minutes.

"It's about trying to put a few of the pieces of the puzzle back together. It would just make me feel much better."

Relowicz had been ‘’patrolling’’ the streets searching for ‘’an opportunity to present itself’’ when he came across Libby. Credit: Humberside Police

Mrs Squire, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, has now teamed up with Humberside Police in a campaign to encourage women and girls to report all non-contact sexual offences to the police.

Father-of-two Relowicz was a serial sex offender with previous convictions for voyeurism, performing sex acts in public and stealing women's underwear.

ACC David Marshall said: "Some crimes were not reported until after Libby’s disappearance and they then played a crucial role in helping our investigation team to apprehend Relowicz.

"Non-contact sexual offences often go unreported because many feel that they’re wasting their time, or the police’s time, in doing so. That is absolutely not the case."

The Libby Campaign launched on Friday, 11 November.

