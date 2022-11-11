Play Brightcove video

West Yorkshire Police have released footage of the fight

Six men have been sentenced after an armed street fight between rival groups left one man dead.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain, 19, died after being stabbed in Duckworth Lane, Bradford, in April 2021.

CCTV footage released by police showed fighting breaking out after a large group of men got out of two cars to confront another group of men in the street.

Bradford Crown Court heard some were armed with knives, sticks and other weapons.

The footage shows one man being hit by a car.

Mr Hussain suffered a single stab wound and died in hospital.

Muhammed Mujahid Hussain.

Eight men were charged. Six pleaded guilty to various charges in court. Another was found guilty after trial.

One man was acquitted of murder and manslaughter after a trial.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Vanessa Rolfe, said: "The death of Muhammed is another tragic reminder to us all of what can happen when knives are used in violent confrontations.

"His death was senseless and could so easily have been avoided.

"Knife crime can have terrible consequences and in this case has caused a young man to lose his life and left a family with a lifetime of grief.

“I hope this sends a strong message that we will not tolerate violent disorder on our streets, and there are serious consequences for being part in these incidents.

Mujahid Shah and Umar Shehzad were among those sentenced. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Saif Shah, 18, of West Park Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a young offenders institute for 13 months.

Mujahid Shah, 20, of Sunrise Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a young offenders institute for 18 months.

Zain Mahmood, 21, of Airedale College Terrace, Bradford, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was given a suspended prison sentence of 15 months.

Javeed Khan, 21, of St Pauls Avenue, Bradford, pleaded guilty to affray and was jailed for three months.

Umar Shehzad, 25, of Nurser Lane, Bradford was convicted of violent disorder and sent to prison for 21 months.

Danyal Majid, 19, of Hinchliffe Street, Bradford pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was sent to a a young offenders institute for eight months.

A seventh man involved in the incident is due to be sentenced next month.