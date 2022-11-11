A police officer who is serving a ten-year prison sentence for rape has been sacked following formal disciplinary proceedings.

Ben Lister, 36, from Bradford, was convicted in March of attacking the woman while off duty.

Bradford Crown Court heard they had been out drinking before returning to a mutual friend's house. Lister took advantage of the fact that she was drunk when he dragged the woman off the sofa, raped and sexually assaulted her.

The court was told the victim, who did not know they had sex until Lister told her, became pregnant after the attack, which happened in August 2016. She went on to have the baby.

Over time she confided to friends and in 2020 made a report to police.

When he was arrested Lister told police he had lied to the woman about whether they had had sex because he was hoping to rebuild his relationship with his ex-girlfriend from whom he was separated.

A DNA test subsequently showed he was the baby’s father but Lister told officers they had both consented to having sex.

He was found guilty of rape after a week-long trial.

Lister had been suspended since the accusations came to light.A police misconduct hearing on Thursday, 10 November, was told his offence amounted to gross misconduct.A force spokesman said: "The charges against him were found proved and the officer was dismissed without notice from the force."

