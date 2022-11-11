Services have been held across the country, with a two-minute silence observed at 11am, to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

Here is how some of the Calendar region marked Armistice Day, on the anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Blanket of knitted poppies adorning church in Eckington. Credit: ITV News

Eckington church was draped in a handmade poppy blanket.

Around 10,000 knitted poppies were on display on the front of St Peter and St Paul's church in the Derbyshire town.

Local schoolchildren created handmade poppies Credit: ITV News

The blanket, made by volunteers, took more than two years to create.

Poppies designed and created by pupils at nearby schools were placed around Eckington village memorial.

Cooling tower at Drax power station lit up for Armistice Day. Credit: ITV News

A giant symbol of remembrance was projected onto one of the cooling towers at Drax power station in North Yorkshire.

Blind veteran Simon Brown at Morley war memorial Credit: ITV News

An injured West Yorkshire veteran paid his respects in his home town.

Simon Brown, who was blinded by sniper fire in the Iraq war, wore his own and late father's medals at the war memorial in Morley.

Mr Brown lost his sight after trying to rescue injured colleagues in 2006.

He said: "I'm one of the lucky ones, I came home, I've had the opportunity and the community support around me to rebuild my life."

"That's why I make sure I remember those who didn't make it back but also those who maybe weren't as lucky as me in their recovery."

