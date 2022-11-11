A 71-year-old man from West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance after taking part in the Just Stop Oil protest that caused severe delays on Britain's busiest motorway.

The environmental group has held four days of demonstrations on the M25 in Surrey, which saw some activists climb gantries above the road.

Surrey Police have arrested 18 people in connection with the protests, including Anthony Whitehose, 71, of West Park Street, in Dewsbury. He was arrested at junction six on Monday, 7 November.

Whitehouse pleaded guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance at Westminster Magistrates' Court and will be sentenced later this month.

A 68-year-old woman from Kirklees has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

Tens of thousands of drivers were held up in long queues this week as demonstrators carried out repeat protests.

National Highways has defended the decision to close the motorway, saying keeping the roads open was not an option.

Sean Martell, who is leading the response from the agency, said: "There is a risk of [protestors] falling from the gantry... there is risk of items falling from the gantry that might be in their possession".

He added: "It's clearly a distraction to drivers who see people and banners on the gantries".

Sussex Police dismissed claims the demonstration was a "peaceful protest".

Supt Graham Barnett said: "it is large-scale, co-ordinated, criminality disrupting the lives of thousands of people trying to go about their daily business."

Just Stop Oil announced on Friday morning, 11 November, that they were halting the action.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We are giving time to those in Government who are in touch with reality to consider their responsibilities to this country at this time."

"We ask that the Prime Minister consider his statement at COP27, where he spoke of the catastrophic threat posed by the ravages of global heating, the 33 million people displaced by floods in Pakistan, and the moral and economic imperative to honour our pledges."

