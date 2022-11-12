A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident in Bradford.

Officers were called to Torre Road in the Buttershaw area on Friday 11 November 2022 at around 5.36pm after reports a masked man had discharged a firearm and fled.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a 30-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield of West Yorkshire Police said: “This has clearly been a very serious incident in which a victim has been seriously injured.

“A full investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses to come forwards."

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody.

Anyone who saw the suspect fleeing the shop of has any other information that may help the investigation is urged to contact police.

