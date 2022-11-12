A "predatory paedophile" who filmed himself sexually abusing children in his Leeds home has been jailed.

Brian Stott was arrested on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children in January 2018 following a lengthy investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Digital forensic experts examined thousands of indecent images found on devices seized from his home.

He was then arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

Further devices were examined which revealed a number of voyeurism offences involving a covert camera which featured 10 children and two adults, who were all identified and traced by officers.

Stott had previously been investigated in 2015 and was charged with six offences, including the rape and sexual assault of two girls.

He was found not guilty after a trial in 2017.

But in 2021, during a renewed investigation, videos and images of him sexually abusing the two victims were found on his devices.

Officers also found images of Stott abusing a number of other child victims who they were unable to identify. Enquiries are still being carried out to identify those children.

In July this year (2022), Stott was charged with 29 offences including rape of a child under 13; assault by penetration of a child under 13; sexual activity with a child; 14 voyeurism offences; making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

He pleaded guilty to 28 offences and was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to 20 years and three months in prison with an extended licence period of seven years and nine months.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lambert, of Leeds District Safeguarding, said: “Stott is a determined predatory paedophile whose appalling catalogue of physical abuse against these two vulnerable young girls, and other unidentified child victims, will have had a very significant traumatic impact on them.

“The level and scale of his wider offending around indecent images of children and voyeurism, using a range of electronic devices and hidden cameras to secretly film victims, saw Safeguarding officers faced with a huge investigative challenge.

“It took a very lengthy and painstaking effort by them, supported by the work of digital forensic experts, to unravel the full picture of Stott’s crimes and link him to them.

“Their diligent work that produced such strong evidence saw him admit the offences.

“We hope his conviction and the prison term he has received will provide some reassurance and support to the victims and their family as they continue to move on with their lives.

The safeguarding team said they hoped the "successful outcome" of the case would encourage other victims the confidence to come forward.

